Oscars: John Bailey Calls 2019 Nominees "Truer Representation" of Academy at Annual Luncheon

With voting set to start Feb. 12, this year's class of potential Academy Award winners met up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

As a prelude to Oscar voting, which starts Feb. 12, and the 91st Oscars, which will be held Feb. 24, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited this year’s nominees to a luncheon today at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Of this year’s 212 nominees, 171 of them — from A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga and Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek to Roma’s Alfonso Cuaron and BlacKkKlansman’s Spike Lee — were in attendance.

Academy president John Bailey welcomed the guests, telling them that in terms of diversity and inclusion, they reflected the Academy’s dedication to creating “a truer representation of who we are.”

Donna Gigliotti, who is producing this year’s Oscars, warned the potential winners that they will have 90 seconds once their name is called to make it to the stage and complete an acceptance speech on the show, which the Academy has vowed will not run longer than three hours.

Joked Glenn Weiss, who is co-producing and directing the show, “It means you can hit the parties by 8:15."