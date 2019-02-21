Oscars: Where to Watch Around the World

Here is a look at TV networks and online outlets that will show the 91st Academy Awards in big European, Asian and Latin American markets, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Canada.

Hollywood's biggest names will attend the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday. And those in the U.S. without an invite will once again get to watch the ceremony on ABC, which has aired Hollywood's biggest night every year since 1976.

ABC's coverage of the ceremony kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET following Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, featuring red-carpet highlights, which will be streamed live exclusively on Twitter for the first time starting at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m.

People who live outside the U.S., or happen to be abroad on Sunday, will have to look for other ways to catch all of the action. The Academy says the Oscars will again be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's guide to where the awards show will air in some key international markets.

Canada

Canadians, with the same time zones as the U.S., love the Oscars, which last year repeated as the most-watched non-sports TV program in the country.

National network CTV, along with its CTV Go service and CTV.ca, will offer wall-to-wall coverage once again this year. That starts at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT with eTalk streaming live, before the broadcast of the eTalk at the Oscars red carpet special for movie fans and celebrity watchers alike launches at 5:30 p.m./2:00 p.m. PT. eTalk is the only Canadian entertainment news show broadcasting live from the Oscars' red carpet in Los Angeles, both on the ground and from an adjoining balcony.

Then at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, CTV will air the Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet special, using the ABC feed to capture the fashion hits and misses.

And at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, CTV and CTV Go will air the Academy Awards ceremony itself live, to be followed by an eTalk recap show.

Australia

The Nine Network, the country's second-ranked free-to-air broadcaster, has the exclusive rights to the Oscars telecast and will air the awards live from midday local time on Monday.

The network will again live stream the red-carpet action starting at 10:30 a.m., with entertainment reporters Richard Wilkins and Brooke Boney hosting the coverage. Nine is also streaming the ceremony live on its 9Now online service and will replay the awards in primetime on one of its digital channels the same night.

Nine will kick off its coverage during its breakfast TV show, Today, with live updates from Hollywood and on "all things Oscars."

South Africa

The Oscars air live in South Africa and across the African continent on pay TV operator M-Net's M-Net Movies Premiere at 3 a.m. Monday Central Africa Time.

An Oscars red-carpet special, hosted by TV personality Anele Mdoda, will air at 8:30 p.m. local time on the same network before the ceremony replays at 9 p.m. on the main M-Net channel.

The M-Net Movies Oscars pop-up channel during the month of February has been showcasing classic movies and recent Oscar winners.

U.K. and Ireland

Pay TV giant Sky will be showing the ceremony on Oscars pop-up channel Sky Cinema Oscars.

The ceremony will start at 1 a.m. Monday local time and will be preceded by a 12:30 a.m. preview show, once again hosted by Alex Zane, and a simulcast of E! Live From The Red Carpet at 10 p.m.

A highlights program will then air on the network at 8 p.m. on Monday, with flagship network Sky One airing the same highlights show at 9 p.m. that day.

Sky Movies Oscars has also been featuring a wide range of Oscar-winning films, a nominations special and a chance to relive some of the most famous moments in Oscars history.

Germany



In Germany, as ever, the Oscars will air live on commercial channel ProSieben in the original English.

ProSieben has been running a daily Oscar special in its entertainment news show Taff this week and an L.A.-set special of lifestyle show Red on Thursday.



Leading up to the Oscar broadcast, ProSieben will air the German free-TV premiere of Oscar winner La La Land. Its Oscar coverage starts with an Oscar countdown show on Red at 10:55 p.m. local time Sunday night. Live red-carpet coverage starts at 11:55 p.m., and the Oscar show kicks off 2 a.m. German time (again, in English).

Red has an Oscar highlights show on Monday at 5 p.m. German time.

France

The Oscars will once again air on France's pay TV channel CanalPlus, which holds the exclusive rights to the ceremony in the country.



With the nine-hour time difference, the festivities start just after midnight, with red-carpet hosts Didier Allouch and Laurent Weil set to chat live from the arrivals line. The pair's freeform commentary and jokes are, if not critically lauded, always Twitter favorites.

The ceremony begins at 2 a.m. local time, so French night owls can tune in and find out if their favorites get any of the coveted statuettes.



The ceremony will wrap in France around 6 a.m., so any early risers can find out the winner of the best picture Oscar with their morning coffee.

The ceremony will also stream on the channel's myCanal service, but subscribers will need to have identification codes to access the feed.

A show with highlights of the Oscars will air Monday night on CanalPlus beginning at 11 p.m.

Italy

Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky's Sky Italia will once again air the Oscars action live beginning at 10:50 p.m. local time with red-carpet coverage on its dedicated Sky Cinema Oscar channel, on Sky Uno and on free-to-air channel TV8. Throughout the day, last year’s winners will air on Sky Cinema Oscar, with The Shape of Water and A Fantastic Woman prior to the festivities. The actual ceremony starts at 2 a.m. Italian time.

A replay of the ceremony will air in primetime on Monday and will also be available on demand.

Sky's dedicated Oscars channel runs through March 3 and will play award-winning films from throughout Oscar history.

Spain

Pay TV provider Telefonica's Movistar+ will offer a pre-show on the Movistar Estrenos channel starting at 11:30 p.m. Spanish time, followed by its own coverage of the red carpet at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning and the full ceremony on the same channel starting at 2 a.m. On Monday at 10 p.m. Spanish time the channel will offer a summary of the ceremony.

Latin America

In South America, Mexico and the Caribbean, TNT Latin America will air the awards show live on both TNT (with Spanish and Portuguese dubbing and commentary by Rafael Sarmiento and Ileana Rodriguez) and TNT Series (with original audio). A replay will air on Monday at noon.

A live red-carpet show will be hosted by Liza Echeverria and longtime host and Oscar-winning producer Axel Kuschevatzky, along with Beto Pasillas. TNT Brazil will have Michel Arouca and Bruna Thedy interviewing celebrities on the red carpet for Portuguese-speaking audiences.

All throughout the week, TNT has been airing a selection of Oscar-winning films.

Here are the local times for the red-carpet kickoff in Latin America:

Argentina, Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 6:30 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 5:30 p.m.

Hungary

Hungarian cinephiles will be able to catch the 91st Oscars live on free-to-air broadcaster TV2's new cinema channel, Moziverzum, which launched Sunday, Feb. 17.

Viewers can watch from half past midnight Monday local time, with live streaming from ABC's coverage of the Academy Awards in a studio show hosted by Hungarian television celebrity Nora Ordog with guest commentators, including Adam Balazs, who scored Ildiko Enyedi's 2017 Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear-winning film On Body and Soul, which the new channel will air this spring. The film was Hungary's Oscar submission last year. Edited highlights of the Oscar ceremony will be re-aired later on Monday.

The new channel, part of a group once owned by Germany's Pro-Sieben and most recently by Hungary's film commissioner and Hollywood producer Andrew G. Vajna, who died last month, takes over airing the Oscars from Duna TV, an entertainment channel that is part of Hungary's six-channel public broadcaster MTVA, which aired the Oscars live for the past three years.

Judging by figures for the past few years, the new channel's show will be seen by an audience of at least 200,000.

Poland

Canal+ is again the only Polish network that will air the Oscars live starting at 12:30 a.m. Monday local time. The channel has exclusively presented the Oscars in Poland for more than 10 years, it highlighted in its online promotion for the show.

Canal+, which co-produced Pawel Pawlikowski's foreign-language Oscar nominated Cold War, will air a studio discussion by industry experts and switch live to Hollywood when the ceremony starts. Cold War is also up for awards in two other categories: best director and best cinematography.

Russia

For a sixth year in a row, the Oscars will not air live in Russia on TV. But Russians will be able to watch the ceremony live online as Kinopoisk, the Russian equivalent of IMDb, will live stream it under a deal unveiled just before the weekend.

State-run free-to-air Channel One, the country's largest TV network, is scheduled to air a short highlights version of the awards ceremony on Monday night, about 20 hours after it takes place in Los Angeles.

From 2004-2013, the ceremony was aired live on Channel One. However, in 2014 a previously scheduled live broadcast was canceled due to tensions in neighboring Ukraine.

Since then, the network has stuck to airing taped versions, saying that the live broadcasts, which aired very late at night in most of the Russian territory, failed to generate sufficient ratings.

Middle East

Given the time differences, only the most hardened of Oscar fans will be tuning in across the Middle East, with the ceremony kicking off Monday at 5 a.m. Dubai time exclusively on the OSN Movies HD network, and simulcast on OSN Yahala Cinema HD, of pan-Arab satellite TV operator OSN. The channels will also offer a replay at 8 p.m. Dubai time.

China

The Oscars will air live on Monday at 9 a.m. local time in China. The online live rights again went to M1905, the streaming video service of the state broadcaster’s movie channel, CCTV6. An edited version of the show will be aired later by CCTV6 during primetime.

In Hong Kong and Macau, TVB Pearl is airing the ceremony live.

Japan

The Wowow satellite network, which has carried the Oscars ceremony since 2000, will once again air it on its Prime channel, but with expanded coverage. A preview show will air from 7:30 a.m. Monday morning local time, with live red-carpet coverage starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 10 a.m. Tokyo time.

Presented again by Jon Kabira and Aya Takeshima, it will be a bilingual broadcast, allowing viewers to switch between Japanese and English. Studio guests will include Genki Kawamura, producer of anime mega-hit Your Name. A subtitled repeat is set for 9 p.m. on Monday.

South Korea

TV Chosun, a cable network operated by one of South Korea's major newspapers, will air the Oscars live in the Asian country for the first time, succeeding CJ E&M, which had aired the ceremony for eight straight years. This year, it will start showing at 10 a.m. Monday morning local time.

South Korean industry watchers were disappointed that Burning, the acclaimed Cannes Palme d'Or competition entry directed by South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong, did not make the final Oscar nominations list in the best foreign-language film category. It was the first Korean title to make it to the short list though.

India

21st Century Fox's Star India will air the Oscars on its Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD channels live at 5 a.m. Monday, beginning with the red-carpet arrivals, followed by the main ceremony at 6:30 a.m. Mumbai time.

The coverage will also be streamed on the network's digital platform, Hotstar. A primetime repeat will air on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD the same evening at 8:30 p.m.