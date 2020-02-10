Oscars: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed 

George MacKay sprints one last leg of awards season, Greta Gerwig gets a pep talk and Billy Porter kicks off his heels.

Only a fraction of the action at the Oscars happens on stage. Many of the night’s most candid moments take place in the seats, bars, lobbies and restrooms of the Dolby Theater. That's where, at the 2020 Oscars, George MacKay sprinted one last leg of awards season, Greta Gerwig got a pep talk and Billy Porter kicked off his heels.

Here’s a sample of what the cameras missed Oscar night:

1. In the lobby after losing the adapted screenplay category to Taika Waititi, Little Women writer-director Greta Gerwig ran into Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group. "Well I’m done for the night," Gerwig said to the studio chief. "You’re a long way from done, darling," Rothman said to Gerwig. "What is this anyway? We’re gonna lose many times tonight but this is still fucking fantastic." The exec then exchanged a quick handshake with his frenemy, Netflix film chief Scott Stuber.

2. "Alright motherfucker!" Marriage Story writer-director Noah Baumbach shouted to Stuber, as the two collided in the lobby bar after Laura Dern won the best supporting actress award for Baumbach’s film. The duo then huddled with Adam Driver and his wife, Joanne Tucker, Gerwig, Knives Out director Rian Johnson and his wife, You Must Remember This podcast creator Karina Longworth.

‘Alright motherfucker!’—Noah Baumbach to Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, as the two collide in the lobby bar after Laura Dern’s win, and stop for a photo along with Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Rian Johnson pic.twitter.com/qID2Hjzos9 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) February 10, 2020

3. After a long awards season spent campaigning on behalf of his film, Jojo Rabbit’s 11-year-old breakout Archie Yates was ready for a drink by the show’s first commercial. He sidled up to the bar, ordered an orange juice and scooped up a handful of Hershey’s Kisses, handing them to his mom to put in her handbag. As Yates was heading back into the show, an admirer stopped him for a selfie. "I love you and I love your film!" she shouted.

4. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller has been working at a steady clip, after making last year’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? and 2015’s The Diary of a Teenage Girl. Asked if she’s got a 2020 movie in her, Heller’s husband, The Lonely’s Island’s Jorma Taccone patted her stomach. "We’re gonna take a year off," Taccone said. (The couple are expecting their second child.)

5. 1917 star George MacKay, who spends much of the World War I drama running, was also jogging Sunday night at the Dolby — but he still remembered his manners. MacKay was making a beeline for the men’s room during a commercial break when he spotted Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley, stopped on a dime and kissed her cheek, then kept running.

6. Pose star Billy Porter always brings the fashion to an awards show, but sometimes even he needs a break. In the bar area, Porter removed his metallic lace-up Jimmy Choo platform heels to rest his weary feet. The sparkling embellished glasses, however, stayed.

Shoes off at the bar. Billy Porter gets it. pic.twitter.com/FqnNfTqNzB — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) February 10, 2020

7. Thirty minutes before the show started, Oscar telecast producer Stephanie Allain was remarkably calm, hanging out in the lobby with her husband, songwriter and record producer Stephen Bray. Allain said she and fellow producer Lynette Howell Taylor had held a "thank-you" event for the Oscars crew before the first rehearsal. "They said, ‘No one’s ever done that before,'" Allain said.

8. "Meeting in the ladies room," Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costume designer Arianne Phillips said, posting a picture of an unusual Oscar restroom amenity, Lord Jones’ Cannabidiol (CBD) lotion, on her Instagram. Lord Jones had placed samples of its CBD products, including lotion, stiletto cream and oil in the Dolby’s restrooms. One Oscar guest grabbed a handful of the oil and dabbed it on her cleavage.

9. The explosion of emotion in the Dolby was palpable when Parasite won, breaking barriers to become the first non-English movie to win best picture. Perhaps most moved of all was Bong Joon Ho’s wife, who was sobbing uncontrollably.

The Parasite section (right next to me) just EXPLODED. #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/zyspiqDEay — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) February 10, 2020

At the Governors Ball, Spike Lee looked for Bong at the Parasite table. "Where's the boss at?" Lee said. Bong was still backstage speaking to press after the best picture win, but Lee stayed to chat with the film's star, Song Kang-ho, and financier Miky Lee.

Spike Lee just came to the Parasite table and said, “Where’s boss at?!” looking for Bong Joon Ho (Bong isn’t here yet but Spike met Song Kang Ho). pic.twitter.com/tqxbQHFxcF — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) February 10, 2020

10. At the Governors Ball, Shia LaBeouf sat next to the dance floor quietly, drinking a cup of a coffee and bopping his head to the DJ's spin of "You're the One That I Want" from Grease.