Oscars: 159 Films Will Compete for Documentary Feature

The submissions, some of which still need to complete a qualifying theatrical run, include 'American Factory,' 'Halston,' 'Pavarotti' and 'Tesla Nation.'

A whopping 159 feature documentaries have been submitted for consideration to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 2020 documentary feature Oscar race, the organization unveiled on Tuesday.

The films span a wide spectrum of topics, from gun violence in Jake Lefferman and Emily Taguchi's After Parkland and the 1969 moon landing in Todd Douglas Miller's Apollo 11, to figures such as Dr. Ruth Westheimer in Ryan White's Ask Dr. Ruth, Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona in Asif Kapadia's Diego Maradona and the life of author Toni Morrison in Timothy Greenfield-Sanders's Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.

The Academy noted that several of the films have not yet had their Oscar-qualifying theatrical run yet. Documentary features must have a seven-day theatrical run in Los Angeles and New York by the end of the year.

The 2019 submissions, listed in alphabetical order, are:

