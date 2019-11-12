AWARDS Oscars: 159 Films Will Compete for Documentary Feature 10:47 AM PST 11/12/2019 by Piya Sinha-Roy FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Subjects 'After Parkland,' 'Rolling Thunder Revue,' 'The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley' The submissions, some of which still need to complete a qualifying theatrical run, include 'American Factory,' 'Halston,' 'Pavarotti' and 'Tesla Nation.' A whopping 159 feature documentaries have been submitted for consideration to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the 2020 documentary feature Oscar race, the organization unveiled on Tuesday. The films span a wide spectrum of topics, from gun violence in Jake Lefferman and Emily Taguchi's After Parkland and the 1969 moon landing in Todd Douglas Miller's Apollo 11, to figures such as Dr. Ruth Westheimer in Ryan White's Ask Dr. Ruth, Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona in Asif Kapadia's Diego Maradona and the life of author Toni Morrison in Timothy Greenfield-Sanders's Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am. The Academy noted that several of the films have not yet had their Oscar-qualifying theatrical run yet. Documentary features must have a seven-day theatrical run in Los Angeles and New York by the end of the year. The 2019 submissions, listed in alphabetical order, are: Advocate After Parkland The All-Americans Always in Season The Amazing Johnathan Documentary American Dharma American Factory American Relapse Angels Are Made of Light The Apollo Apollo 11 Aquarela Ask Dr. Ruth At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable The Biggest Little Farm The Black Godfather Blink of an Eye Blowin’ Up Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story Bridges of Time The Brink Broken Dreams The Bronx USA Bruno Sammartino Buddha in Africa Call Me Intern Carmine Street Guitars The Cave Chasing Einstein Cinema Morocco Citizen K The Cold Blue Cold Case Hammarskjold Combat Obscura The Cordillera of Dreams Cracked Up Cunningham David Crosby: Remember My Name Debut Diego Maradona The Disappearance of My Mother Don’t Be Nice Echo in the Canyon The Edge of Democracy The Elephant Queen Emanuel Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops Fantastic Fungi #Female Pleasure Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles Fiddlin’ Finding Farideh Finding the Way Home 5B For Sama For the Birds Foster The Fourth Kingdom. The Kingdom of Plastics Framing John DeLorean Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened The Game Changers Gay Chorus Deep South Gaza Ghost Fleet The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash The Gospel of Eureka The Great Hack Hail Satan? Halston Hate among Us Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel Heimat Is a Space in Time Hesburgh Honeyland Hope Frozen The Hottest August Humberto Mauro I Had a Dream Immortal The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It Janani’s Juliet Jawline Jay Myself Jim Allison: Breakthrough Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People The Kingmaker Knock Down the House Letter to the Editor Liberty: Mother of Exiles Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Love, Antosha M for Malaysia Maiden Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love Meeting Gorbachev Midnight Family Midnight Traveler Mike Wallace Is Here Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements The Most Dangerous Year Mosul Moti Bagh My Home India My Name Is Daniel On the President’s Orders One Child Nation Pavarotti The Proposal Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz Q Ball The Quiet One Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins Reason/Vivek Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project Reinventing Rosalee The Rememberer The River and the Wall Roll Red Roll Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese Running with Beto The Russian Five Satan & Adam Scandalous Sea of Shadows Serendipity The Serengeti Rules Shooting the Mafia 16 Bars 16 Shots The Spy behind Home Plate Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken Talking about Trees Tell Me Who I Am Tesla Nation This Changes Everything This One’s for the Ladies Tigerland To Be of Service Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality A Tuba to Cuba Walking on Water Watson Western Stars What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire? When Lambs Become Lions When Tomatoes Met Wagner Where’s My Roy Cohn? Who Will Write Our History Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation Wrestle XY Chelsea Ximei FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Piya Sinha-Roy THRnews@thr.com @PiyaSRoy