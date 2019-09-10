Oscars: Bolivia Selects 'Tu Me Manques' for International Feature Film Category

Rodrigo Bellot's gay drama premiered at L.A.'s Outfest and won the best screenplay award.

The Bolivian Filmmakers Association has chosen Rodrigo Bellot's Tu Me Manques as the country's submission for the 2020 Oscars best international feature category.

In the film, an adaptation of Bellot's own play, Oscar Martinez (The Distinguished Citizen) plays Jorge, a man who must deal with the suicide of his son Gabriel and travels from conservative Bolivia to New York City to confront Gabriel's boyfriend Sebastian.

The film premiered in L.A.'s Outfest in 2018, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for best screenplay.

Tu Me Manques (French for 'I miss you') is Bellot's fourth film and second Oscar bid, after his debut film, Sexual Dependency — a FIPRESCI award winner at Locarno — was selected as Bolivia's representative in 2004.

A producer-director, Bellot produced U.S. horror film We Are What We Are, directed by Jim Mickle, which premiered at Cannes Directors Fortnight in 2013, and worked on Steven Soderbergh’s Che Guevara biopics The Argentine and Guerrilla.

The film is Bolivia's 11th Oscar submission since its first bid in 1995. The country has yet to receive a nomination.

The 92nd Academy Awards are set to be held Feb. 9, 2020.

