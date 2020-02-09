Oscars: Brad Pitt Takes Jab at Impeachment Trial During Acceptance Speech

"They told me I only had 45 seconds which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said after winning the supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night.

"This is incredible, really incredible," Pitt was quick to say when taking the stage. Before expressing his thank-you's, Pitt took a moment to take a jab at the Senate.

"They told me I only had 45 seconds this year, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said, referring to the lack of witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end the adults do the right thing."

Pitt then continued to thank Tarantino for being "original" and "one of a kind." "The film industry would be a much drier place without you," Pitt said to Tarantino. As for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt said he's "ride on your coattails any day."

Pitt explained that his win made him nostalgic, as he was quick to remember his parents taking him to a drive-in to see Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. "And Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] giving me my first shot , to all the wonderful people I met along the way to stand here now," Pitt said, before appropriately ending his train of thought with "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ain't that the truth."

To conclude his speech, Pitt thanked his kids who "color everything I do."

Pitt beat out other nominees including Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci, (The Irishman), Tom Hanks, (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes).

Pitt has been a popular commodity this award season, after delivering comical speeches that have went viral. After winning the supporting actor Golden Globe, Pitt paid homage to his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star DiCaprio's infamous Titanic role, as he quipped: "I would've shared the raft with you." The actor also joked about putting his SAG statuette on his "Tinder profile" and even poked fun at Prince William and Kate Middleton during the BAFTAs after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal duties: "Hey Britain, heard you just became single — welcome to the club," he said.

The award marks Pitt's first Oscar win for an acting category. Pitt previously won in 2012 as a producer of best picture winner 12 Years a Slave.

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned 10 Oscar noms including best director, best motion picture and best screenplay. DiCaprio and Pitt take on the roles of a fading action star (DiCaprio) and his inseparable stunt double (Pitt) in Tarantino's homage through 1969 Tinseltown at the time of the Manson murders

The 2020 Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.