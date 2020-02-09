Oscars 2020: Order of Awards Presented

The ceremony, which is hostless for the second year in a row, will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 2020 Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will honor the best in film.

Joker has the most nominations going into the this year's Oscars, 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which are up for 10 awards apiece. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite earned six Oscar nominations each.

The 2020 Oscars ceremony, going hostless for the second year in a row, will kick off on ABC at 5 p.m. PT.

Below is the order in which the awards will be presented.

Actor in a supporting role

Animated feature film

Animated short film

Original screenplay

Adapted screenplay

Live action short film

Production design

Costume design

Documentary feature

Documentary short subject

Actress in a supporting role

Sound editing

Sound mixing

Cinematography

Film editing

Visual effects

Makeup and hairstyling

International feature film

Original score

Original song

Directing

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role

Best motion picture picture