Oscars 2020: Order of Awards Presented 4:29 PM PST 2/9/2020 by THR Staff The ceremony, which is hostless for the second year in a row, will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 2020 Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will honor the best in film. Joker has the most nominations going into the this year's Oscars, 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which are up for 10 awards apiece. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite earned six Oscar nominations each. The 2020 Oscars ceremony, going hostless for the second year in a row, will kick off on ABC at 5 p.m. PT. Below is the order in which the awards will be presented. Actor in a supporting role Animated feature film Animated short film Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Live action short film Production design Costume design Documentary feature Documentary short subject Actress in a supporting role Sound editing Sound mixing Cinematography Film editing Visual effects Makeup and hairstyling International feature film Original score Original song Directing Actor in a leading role Actress in a leading role Best motion picture picture