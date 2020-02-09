AWARDS

Oscars 2020: Order of Awards Presented

4:29 PM PST 2/9/2020 by THR Staff

The ceremony, which is hostless for the second year in a row, will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 2020 Oscars will take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will honor the best in film.

Joker has the most nominations going into the this year's Oscars, 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which are up for 10 awards apiece. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite earned six Oscar nominations each.

The 2020 Oscars ceremony, going hostless for the second year in a row, will kick off on ABC at 5 p.m. PT. 

Below is the order in which the awards will be presented.

Actor in a supporting role

Animated feature film 

Animated short film 

Original screenplay 

Adapted screenplay 

Live action short film 

Production design 

Costume design 

Documentary feature 

Documentary short subject 

Actress in a supporting role 

Sound editing 

Sound mixing

Cinematography 

Film editing 

Visual effects 

Makeup and hairstyling 

International feature film 

Original score 

Original song

Directing 

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role 

Best motion picture picture