Oscars: Hungary Selects 'Those Who Remained' for Foreign Language Category

Barnabas Toth's tender post-Holocaust drama, which premiered at Telluride, will be released in North America through Menemsha Films.

Hungary has picked Those Who Remained as its entry for best foreign language category in the 92nd Academy Awards.

Selected by Hungary's Oscar committee, the film is "a lyrical story of the healing power of love in the midst of conflict, loss and trauma."

A tender tale of the relationship of two Holocaust survivors and their lives between 1948 and 1953, the film impressed audiences at Telluride, where it had its world premiere.

The film is produced by Inforg-M&M Film (Budapest) and Menemsha Films has picked it up for North American theatrical release.

Starring Karoly Hajduk and Abigel Szoke as a 42-year-old doctor and the 16-year-old girl who sweeps him off his feet, Toth's film is a rare story of the lives of those who survived the Holocaust and how they found their way to resuming fulfilling lives.

The Hungarian National Film Fund's HNFF World Sales i handling international sales for the film, the production of which was supported by the Hungarian Media Patronage Program of the National Media and Info-Communications Authority and Duna Mediaszolgaltato.

Hungary has submitted an entry to the Oscars every year since 1965, been nominated eight times and made the January shortlist once. In 2015 it won the Oscar for Laszlo Nemes' haunting Holocaust drama Son of Saul.

The 92nd Academy Awards are due to take place Feb. 9, 2020.