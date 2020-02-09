Oscars 2020: 'Little Women' Stars Channel Modern Glamour

Director Greta Gerwig arrived in a classic sweetheart gown by Dior, while Timothée Chalamet brought his casual-luxe style in a bomber-style jacket by Prada.

The stars of Little Women brought modern glamour to the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday night.

Stylist Cristina Ehrlich was behind both director Greta Gerwig and Oscar winner Laura Dern's red carpet ensembles. The director channeled Old Hollywood with her olive green Dior gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and delicate fringe finish on the skirt hem. She finished it with a Bulgari necklace adorned with 96 carats of diamonds and emeralds.

Up for best adapted screenplay, Gerwig was not nominated for best director—which earned her a fashionable shout-out on Natalie Portman's Dior Haute Couture cape that was embroidered with the last names of female directors who weren't nominated.

Arriving with her actress/director mother, Diane Ladd, and her teen children, Ellery and Jaya Harper, Dern wore a blush pink Armani Privé dress with a bodice embellished with black sequins and swingy beaded tassels. Ehrlich completed the vintage-inspired look with a diamond bracelet and drop earrings.

Best supporting actress nominee Florence Pugh (styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray) donned a tiered teal gown and a ruby teardrop necklace, both by Louis Vuitton.

Best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan (styled by Elizabeth Saltzman) wore a deep V-neck Gucci gown that featured a black and ivory peplum bodice and lavender moiré skirt—a color palette that hinted at the Little Mermaid's villain Ursula. And it's technically not the first time that the American-Irish actress has worn the garment: The black fabric was the same as the kind used on Ronan's dress at the BAFTA Awards.

Adding even more drama to the Academy Award winner's look were white gold jewelry by the Italian luxury fashion house, including chandelier earrings with diamonds and spinel gemstones and a bee hair brooch with diamonds and tsavorite, which accentuated her fresh new bangs.

Ever the leading man on the red carpet, Timothée Chalamet (who plays Laurie) looked casual-luxe in a silk midnight blue suit by Prada. He adorned his bomber-style jacket with an 18-karat white gold Cartier Tradition brooch that glistened with rubies and diamonds.

Nominated for six Oscars (including best motion picture, adapted screenplay, costume design and original score), Little Women recently surpassed $100 million at the box office.