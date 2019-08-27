Oscars: North Macedonia Selects 'Honeyland' for Best International Feature Category

The Sundance award-winning documentary about a beekeeper has already secured North American theatrical distribution through Neon.

Macedonian documentary Honeyland has been submitted to represent the country — recently renamed North Macedonia — in the best international feature category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

The documentary — which was lauded earlier this year at Sundance, where it was picked up for North American distribution by Neon — beat other fiction features to secure the national submission.

Fresh from a successful U.S. theatrical run, the documentary directed by Macedonian filmmakers Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska is represented for international sales by Submarine Entertainment.

In January, the doc won the prestigious Sundance Grand Prize in the World Documentary Film Program.

The film, about a beekeeper who looks after wild beers in a remote village, also picked up a special jury award for cinematography and another special jury award for originality.

Macedonia has been submitting films to the Oscars intermittently since 1994 when its first entry, Milcho Manchevski's Before the Rain starring Katrin Cartlidge, secured a nomination but failed to win an Academy Award.