Oscars: Saoirse Ronan Becomes Second-Youngest Four-Time Nominee in History

Ronan's portrayal of Jo March in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' earned her a best actress Oscar nomination and a place in Academy history.

The nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards were announced early Monday morning, and among those competing for a coveted acting Oscar is, for the fourth time in her career, 25-year-old Saoirse Ronan — making her the second-youngest performer, male or female, to ever receive that number of Oscar nods.

The current record-holder, Jennifer Lawrence, has Ronan beat by mere months; she was also 25 when she nabbed her fourth Oscar nomination — best actress for Joy in 2015 — but Lawrence was about four months younger at the time than Ronan currently is.

The Little Women actress is competing in the best actress category this year, and could potentially take home her first-ever Oscar win should she beat Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) or Renée Zellweger (Judy).

Ronan has been nominated in the category twice before: in 2016 for Brooklyn and in 2018 for Lady Bird. Prior to those nods, in 2008, she was up for best supporting actress at just 13 for her role in Atonement.

Little Women is also competing for best picture, adapted screenplay, original score, costume design and supporting actress for Florence Pugh.

See the full list of this year's nominees here.

The 2020 Oscars are set to take place Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre. The ceremony, airing on ABC, will go hostless for the second year in a row.