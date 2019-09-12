Oscars: Slovakia Selects 'Let There Be Light' for Best International Feature Category

Marko Skop's sophomore film premiered this year at Karlovy Vary, where it won best actor for Milan Ondrik.

Slovakia has submitted Marko Skop's family drama Let There Be Light for best international feature category in the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film — Skop's second feature — is a Slovak-Czech co-production that explores the impact on a family when they learn that one of their children is involved in an extremist paramilitary organization.

Ondrik, who won best actor for his performance at Karlovy Vary in July — where Let There Be Light had its world premiere — plays a builder who works in Germany in order to provide for his family back home in Slovakia. When he returns for Christmas, he learns that his eldest son Adam is a member of a paramilitary youth group and has been involved in the bullying and death of a classmate.

Plunged into crisis, the father, along with his wife, is forced to confront the truth about their son, their family, themselves and the community around them.

Let There Be Light is produced by Marko Skip and Jan Melis of Artileria, Slovakia and Petr Oukropec and Pavel Strnad of Negativ, Czech Republic. Both Slovak and Czech TV were involved as co-production partners.

The film was financially supported by the Slovak Audivisual Fund, Czech State Cinema Fund and Eurimages. World sales is being handled by Loco Films.

Slovakia has been submitting films to the Oscars most years since 1993; it has never had a film nominated.

The 92nd Academy Awards are due to take place Feb. 9, 2020.