Oscars: Where to Watch Around the World

Here is a look at TV networks and online outlets that will show the 92nd Academy Awards in big European, Asian and Latin American markets and beyond.

Hollywood's biggest names will attend the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. And those in the U.S. without an invite will once again get to watch the ceremony on ABC, which has aired Hollywood's biggest night every year since 1976.

ABC's coverage of the ceremony kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET following Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which starts at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

People who live outside the U.S., or happen to be abroad on Sunday, will have to look for other ways to catch all of the action. The Academy says the Oscars will again be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's guide to where the awards show will air in some key international markets.

Canada

Canadians, just like their American neighbors, love the Oscars, which last year was among the most-watched non-sports TV program in the country, behind only The Big Bang Theory finale in ratings.

National network CTV, along with its CTV Go service and CTV.ca, will offer blanket coverage once again this year. That starts at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT with eTalk Streaming Live at the Oscars.

Then at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT there will be eTalk Live From the Oscars Balcony, available on the Twitter platform only and streaming simultaneous with the traditional broadcast of the Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet telecast for movie fans and celebrity watchers alike. That uses the ABC feed to capture the fashion hits and misses. eTalk is the only Canadian entertainment news show broadcasting live from the Oscars' red carpet in Los Angeles.

And at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, CTV and CTV Go will air the Academy Awards ceremony itself live, to be followed by an eTalk recap show.

Australia

Channel Seven is the new home of the Oscars in Australia, taking over from the Nine Network, with Seven saying that it will show the 92nd Academy Awards "live, free and exclusive."

Coverage will start with breakfast TV show Sunrise, which will be broadcasting live from the red carpet.

The ceremony itself will be televised live on Seven on Monday, Feb. 10. from noon Australian Eastern Daylight Time, with a primetime encore at 7:30 p.m. on free-to-air digital channel 7flix.

Movie buffs down under will be rooting for Aussie star Margot Robbie who got her second Oscar nomination in the best actress in a supporting role category for her performance in Bombshell.

South Africa

The Oscars will once again air live in South Africa and across the African continent on pay-TV operator M-Net's M-Net Movies Premiere at 3 a.m. Monday Central Africa Time.

For those who don't want to stay up all night, the ceremony will get a replay at 9 p.m. on the main M-Net channel.

U.K. and Ireland

Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky will again be showing the ceremony on Oscars pop-up channel Sky Cinema Oscars, starting at 1 a.m. Monday local time, following red-carpet coverage that kicks off at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

For those who don't want to stay up that late, a show with highlights from the ceremony will hit Sky on Monday evening.

In the lead-up to Hollywood's biggest night of the year, Sky Cinema Oscars, which will be available Jan. 27-Feb. 14, will also be showcasing various Academy Award-winning titles from years past, including The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born and The Shape of Water.

Germany



In Germany, as ever, the Oscars will air live on commercial channel ProSieben. In addition, pay TV giant Sky will bring viewers the Oscars on E!, including red-carpet coverage by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic starting at 11 p.m., followed by the ceremony, which will include German subtitles.

ProSieben has been running a daily Oscar special in its entertainment news show Taff this week and an L.A.-set special of lifestyle show red. on Thursday.

Its Sunday night coverage starts with a countdown show at 11:05 p.m. local time, with live red-carpet coverage kicking off around 11:50 p.m. The ceremony itself will start at 2 a.m. German time.



red. will then air an Oscar highlights show on Monday at 5 p.m. German time.

France

The Oscars will once again air live on French pay TV channel CanalPlus, which holds the exclusive rights to the ceremony in the country, and its myCanal streaming service.

With the nine-hour time difference, French film fans have in the past also enjoyed an Oscars highlights show on CanalPlus in the late Monday evening.

Italy

Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky's Sky Italia will once again air the Oscars action live on its dedicated Sky Cinema Oscar channel.

Sky's dedicated Oscars channel runs Feb. 1-Feb. 14, showing more than 90 Oscar-winning movies, including 2019 best film award winner Green Book.

Spain

Telefonica's pay TV service Movistar+ will air the ceremony on an Oscars pop-up channel, which will be available Jan. 31-Feb. 11. It will also screen dozens of past Oscar winners, including Schindler’s List, Shakespeare in Love and Citizen Kane.

Latin America

In South America, Mexico and the Caribbean, TNT Latin America will air the awards show live on both TNT (with Spanish and Portuguese dubbing and commentary) and TNT Series (with original audio). The show will also be live streamed on the TNT Go app.

A live red-carpet show will be hosted in Spanish by Lety Sajagun and longtime host and Oscar-winning producer Axel Kuschevatzky, with Rafael Sarmiento and Ileana Rodriguez offering Spanish commentary from the studios. TNT Brazil will have Carol Ribeiro and Hugo Glass interviewing celebrities on the red carpet for Portuguese-speaking audiences, while Michel Arouca will be providing studio commentary.

Here are the local times for the red-carpet kickoff in Latin America:

Argentina, Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Colombia: 6:30 p.m.

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

Russia

The Oscars have not aired live in Russia on TV for several years, but this year, they won't even get a highlights version on state-run free-to-air network Channel One. Russians will still be able to watch the ceremony though via online video service Okko.

Middle East

Given the time differences, only the most hardened of Oscar fans will be tuning in across the Middle East, with the ceremony kicking off Monday at 4 a.m. Saudi time exclusively on OSN.

The awards ceremony will also be screened in one movie theater in Dubai at Vox Cinemas in the Mall of the Emirates, starting at 5 a.m. local time.

China

The Oscars will air live on Monday at 9 a.m. local time in China. The online live rights again went to M1905, the streaming video service of the state broadcaster’s movie channel, CCTV6. An edited version of the show will be aired later by CCTV6 during primetime.

In Hong Kong and Macau, TVB Pearl is airing the ceremony live.

Japan

The Wowow satellite network, which has carried the Oscars ceremony since 2000, will once again air it on its Prime channel, but with expanded coverage. A preview show will air from 7:30 a.m. Monday morning local time, with live red-carpet coverage starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 10 a.m. Tokyo time.

Presented again by Jon Kabira and Aya Takeshima, it will be a bilingual broadcast, allowing viewers to switch between Japanese and English. A subtitled repeat is set for 9 p.m. on Monday.

South Korea

TV Chosun, a cable network operated by one of South Korea's major newspapers, will air the Oscars live for the second year running, after replacing CJ E&M, which had aired the ceremony for eight straight years. Red carpet coverage will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time, followed by the ceremony at 10 a.m. Seoul time.

All of South Korean industry is holding its breath in hopes that the country will finally win its first Oscar, after Bong Joon Ho's critically acclaimed thriller Parasite was nominated in six categories.

India

Disney's Star India will air the Oscars on its Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD channels live at 5 a.m. Monday, beginning with the red-carpet arrivals, followed by the main ceremony at 6:30 a.m. Mumbai time.

The coverage will also be streamed on the network's digital platform, Hotstar. A primetime repeat will air on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD the same evening at 8:30 p.m.

Patrick Brzeski in Tokyo, Etan Vlessing in Toronto, Scott Roxborough in Cologne and Alex Ritman in London contributed to this report.