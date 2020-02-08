Oscars: 9 Glamorous Necklaces for the Red Carpet, From Chopard to David Webb

Spectacularly sweet statement necklaces — and layers of diamonds — are the icing on Hollywood’s red carpets this awards season.

Awards season culminates in the Oscars on Sunday, and stylists and stars are in high gear making final selections for the red carpet. Here are nine ritzy statement necklaces full of bling, sparkle and opulence for Hollywood's biggest night.

1. Chopard

Haute Joaillerie collection necklace featuring pear, round and marquise diamonds (64.34 carats total) set in 18-karat Fairmined gold. Denzel Washington is a fan of the brand; price upon request, at Chopard boutiques nationwide, 800-246-7273 or chopard.com.

2. David Webb

Brilliant-cut diamond necklace (approximately 41.5 carats) set in 18-karat gold and platinum. Helen Mirren wears the brand; $185,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006 or davidwebb.com.

3. Jacob & Co.

Diamond Riviera necklace from the High Jewelry collection (totaling 161.52 carats) set in 18-karat yellow gold; price upon request, at Jacob & Co., New York, 212-719-5887 or jacobandco.com.

4. Harry Winston

Secret Cluster necklace with 523 marquise, pear and round diamonds (totaling 82.95 carats). Nicole Kidman is a fan of the brand; price upon request, at Harry Winston, Beverly Hills, 310-271-8554 or harrywinston.com.

5. Tiffany & Co.

Yellow and white diamond necklace (over 43 carats) set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold from the Extraordinary Tiffany Collection Spring 2020; $675,000. Below: Diamond necklace (over 36 carats) in platinum. Charlize Theron adores the jeweler; $315,000, for more information, visit tiffany.com.

6. Asprey

One-of-a-kind Storm Couture necklace with 24.06 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat white gold from the High Jewelry collection. Celine Dion is an Asprey fan; $244,000, at Asprey, Beverly Hills, 310-550-0520 or asprey.com.

7. Cartier

High Jewelry diamond and black lacquer necklace with a 5.01-carat yellow diamond. Johnny Depp has worn the label; price upon request, by appointment only at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437 or cartier.com.

8. Van Cleef & Arpels

Bouton d’or necklace with diamonds set in 18-karat white and rose gold; $98,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Beverly Hills, 310-276-1161, and vancleefarpels.com.

9. Irene Neuwirth

Necklace with tourmaline, aquamarine, opal, Akoya pearls and diamonds. Reese Witherspoon and Busy Philipps love Irene Neuwirth; $109,420, at Irene Neuwirth, West Hollywood or ireneneuwirth.com.

