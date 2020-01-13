Oscars: Antonio Banderas and Scarlett Johansson Among First-Time Nominees

The list of nods for the 92nd annual Academy Awards includes several notable names who have never before been up for a golden statuette.

Antonio Banderas was nominated for best actor in a leading role for his work in Pain and Glory, and Cynthia Erivo received her first nod for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Harriet. (Additionally, Erivo is nominated for best original song for co-writing and performing the film's number "Stand Up.") Other first-time acting nominees include Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Florence Pugh (Little Women).

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson received her first set of nods in two separate categories — best actress in a leading role for Marriage Story and best actress in a supporting role for Jojo Rabbit. Scoring the first double nomination in 13 years — since Cate Blanchett was nominated for best actress and best supporting actress in Elizabeth: The Golden Age and I'm Not There, respectively, in 2007 — Johansson joins an elite 11-person club of actors who have achieved such a feat.

Bong Joon-ho is also a first-time nominee and the recipient of several nods for his film Parasite. Bong is up for best director, best screenplay and best picture. (Parasite is also the first South Korean nominee for best international feature film.)

Other first-time nominees in the best screenplay category include Bong's Parasite co-writer Han Jin-won, Sam Mendes' 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Rian Johnson (Knives Out).

Many first-time nominees were honored in the best animated feature film category, including Bradford Lewis (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World); Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice (I Lost My Body); Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román (Klaus); and, finally, Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4).

The 2020 Oscars are set to take place Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre. The ceremony, airing on ABC, will go hostless for the second year in a row.