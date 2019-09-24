Oscars: Armenia Selects 'Lengthy Night' for International Feature Category

Edgar Baghdasaryan's film weaves a human story across a thousand years, connected by a bewitchingly attractive stone.

Armenia has submitted Edgar Baghdasaryan's Lengthy Night for the international feature category in the 92nd Academy Awards.

Produced by Yerevan's Sharm Holding, the film (also known as Erkin Kisher) pivots around three stories set across a thousand years of Armenian history, where an unusual and attractive stone is the common thread.

Beginning in the 21st century, with a story about a couple whose relationship is under stress, the film goes back in time to the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and far into the country's distant past in the early 11th century to create three self-contained stories of human strife.

Opening with the contemporary story of a couple driving aimlessly around Yerevan at night venting their frustrations with a scene that includes the husband picking up a prostitute, while his wife sits furiously in the car, the film touches upon the tragedies of Armenia's past, the memory of which continue to hold the country together as a nation to this day.

The film, starring Shant Hovhannisyan, Samvel Grigoryan, Luiza Nersisyan and Babken Chobanyan, won best film and five other awards, including best script, cinematography and director earlier this year at Armenia's Anahit National Awards Ceremony.

Armenia has been submitting films to the Oscars since 2001 but has but has never been nominated. In 2016 its submission, Earthquake, produced by a Moscow-based company Mars Media, was disqualified by the Academy because the film had too many Russians in the crew compared to Armenian.

The 92nd Academy Awards take place on Feb. 9, 2020.