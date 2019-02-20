Oscars: Barbra Streisand Among Presenters Set to Introduce Best Picture Nominees

Chef Jose Andres, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg and Serena Williams also will be presenting the nominees in that category.

Barbra Streisand, Dana Carvey and Queen Latifah are among the 11 famous faces who'll present the best picture nominees at the 2019 Oscars.

The others include Chef Jose Andres, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Amandla Stenberg and Serena Williams.

Show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss had said previously that each best picture will get its own presentation instead of being part of a lengthy montage package. The plan was to have famous folks outside of Hollywood present each of the eight films; Williams, they said, will present the one for A Star Is Born. It is unclear if Streisand will be part of that film's presentation, but seems like a very real possibility, given her starring role in the 1976 version of the film.

Myers, meanwhile, appears in best picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody, and could be paired up with his former Saturday Night Live castmate — and Wayne's World co-star — Dana Carvey to introduce that film.

Other presenters at the show will include Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Keaton, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, Michelle Yeoh, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu.

“Movies connect us all,” said Gigliotti and Weiss. “They move us, and they create moments and memories that unite us. We are thrilled to assemble this well-known array of film lovers to introduce and share their reflections on the Best Picture-nominated movies.”

The 91st Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and air live Sunday on ABC.