Rami Malek Speaks to Those "Struggling With Identity" in Best Actor Oscar Speech

Rami Malek won the Oscar for best actor on Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star beat out fellow nominees Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

On his way to the Oscar podium, Malek picked up similar wins for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury at the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards and the SAG Awards. This is Malek’s first Oscar.

Upon accepting his award he thanked his family and cast and crew as well as "the Academy, and to the people who took a chance on me every step of the way."

"I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out," he joked. Malek thanked Queen for letting him be "the tiniest part of your phenomenal legacy, I am forever in your debt."

He also had a few words for his younger self. "I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired mind would have been blown. That kid was struggling with his identity," he said, adding that for anyone struggling with that, "we made a film about a gay man and an immigrant who was unapologetically himself."

He continued, "[It's] proof we're longing for stories like this. Part of my story is being written right now and I could not be more grateful."

In his speech, the Mr. Robot star did not mention the film’s director, Bryan Singer, who was fired from the Bohemian Rhapsody set for erratic behavior, and who has had several allegations of sexual abuse made against him. (Singer denies the allegations.)