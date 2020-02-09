Oscars: Bong Joon Ho Quotes Martin Scorsese as He Wins Best Director

The 'Parasite' filmmaker asked the Academy for a "Texas chainsaw" to split his award and share it with fellow nominees.

Bong Joon Ho took home the statuette for best director at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The Parasite director won over fellow nominees Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker and Martin Scorsese for The Irishman.

"After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax," Bong said upon receiving the award. "Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'the most personal is the most creative.' "

That quote is from "our great Martin Scorsese," he said, to massive applause. Scorsese stood up to accept the applause and waved.

Bong added, "When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win. When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you."

He added, "And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you. Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you."

This is Bong's first Oscar. He has been nominated a total of three times, all for Parasite -- for best directing, best motion picture and best original screenplay, and has won all three during Sunday night's ceremony. Parasite also won for best international feature.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and were televised live on ABC.