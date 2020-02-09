Oscars: Bong Joon Ho Says 'Parasite' Original Screenplay Win Is "Very Personal for South Korea"

"Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries," director Bong said while accepting his first-ever Oscar.

Parasite won best original screenplay at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, picking up its first win of the evening and making history by being the first South Korean film to win an Oscar in any category.

In claiming the top prize, the South Korean satire beat out Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns' 1917, Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The category was presented by Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves.

As Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won took the stage to accept the award, Bong thanked the Academy for the "great honor."

Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries," Bong, who won his first Oscar this evening, said. "This is very personal for South Korea."

"I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are with me today for bringing this film to life," he added.

Co-writer Han thanked Bong and his parents for the win, as well as sharing the win with South Korea's "storytellers and filmmakers."

Parasite is the first Asian film to win this award, sharing space with previous foreign-language film winners including Divorce Italian Style, A Man and a Woman and Talk to Her.

