Oscars: Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History Winning South Korea's First Oscars

Going into the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night, the the acclaimed thriller had received a ground-breaking total of six nominations. It won for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international film.

South Korea, home to some of the most distinctive cinema of the past two decades, is finally basking in Oscars glory.

Bong Joon Ho's acclaimed thriller Parasite scored big early in the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night, winning in the best original screenplay category. The triumph marked the first time a South Korean film has won an Oscar in any category.

But even the most seasoned awards analysts didn't expect the windfall that was coming to the Korean auteur and his celebrated film Sunday night. Parasite would go on to dominate the 92 Academy Awards, winning best picture, best director and best international film as well.



As Bong and his co-writer Han Jin-won took the stage to accept the film's first award for best original screenplay, Bong thanked the Academy for the "great honor."



"Writing a script is a very lonely process, you never write to represent your country — but this is the very first Oscar for South Korea," Bong said, lifting the trophy up to a loud round of applause.



"I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are with me today for bringing this film to life," he added.

Later in the evening Bong was back on stage to accept the award he was most expected to win, the best international film Oscar.

Noting that the category had changed its name this year, from best foreign-language film, he said through a translator that he was "so happy to be its first recipient under the new name. I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes." Still speaking in Korean, he gave a shout-out to the crew members and cast members who were in the audience."

He concluded his speech by saying, in English, "I am ready to drink tonight."



And it wasn't long before Bong was returning to the stage yet again — later in the ceremony Parasite and the Korean auteur won yet again, this time in the best director category.



"After winning best international feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax," Bong said upon receiving the award. "Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'the most personal is the most creative.' "

That quote is from "our great Martin Scorsese," he said, to massive applause. Scorsese stood up to accept the applause and waved.

Bong added, "When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win. When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin always put my films on his list. He's here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you."

He added, "And Todd and Sam, great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you. Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you."

Prior to this year, no film from South Korea had ever scored a single nomination for an Oscar — not even in the best international feature film category (previously known as the best foreign-language film section).

Cinephiles the world over had long lamented that fact, given how many revered auteurs South Korea has produced, including the likes of Bong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Chang-dong and many others. It was only last year that South Korea finally made it onto an Oscars shortlist. Lee's critically praised thriller Burning was shortlisted for best international feature film but ultimately failed to make the final cut of nominees.

The Parasite team went into Oscars night with several opportunities to make history, having been nominated in six categories: best picture (Bong and Kwak Sin-ae, producers), best director (Bong), original screenplay (Bong and Han Jin-won), film editing (Yang Jin-mo), production design (production design: Lee Ha-jun; set decoration: Cho Won-woo) and best international feature film.

A genre-defying comedy drama, Parasite follows a close-knit but impoverished Korean family that runs an elaborate con to infiltrate the lives of a wealthy Seoul family. Surprises are peppered throughout the film's entertainingly twisty plot but the story ends on a note of searing social commentary. Parasite's cast, led by Korean acting legend Song Kang-ho, made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January winning the prize for best performance by a cast in a motion picture — an all-time first for a foreign-language film in that category.

Parasite also has become a trailblazer on several other fronts. It won the Cannes Palme d'Or last May and took home best foreign language film at the Golden Globes in January — both firsts for South Korean cinema. Commercially, its success has been similarly astounding. Through Feb. 2, Parasite's U.S. gross rested at $33.2 million, one of the best showings of all time for a foreign-language film. Globally, it has earned $163 million, making strong showings in many markets that are typically not nearly so receptive to subtitled Asian cinema.

Reviewing the film last year at Cannes, THR's critic said Parasite "packs a timely punch that will resonate in our financially tough, politically polarized time."

"This idea of a poor family infiltrating the lives of a rich one is where I first delved in," Bong told THR in an interview about his development of the film's themes. "It was more like putting these characters together in a very controlled environment and then watching the chemical reactions unfold."