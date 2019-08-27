Oscars: Brazil Selects 'The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao' for International Feature Category

Karim Ainouz's eighth film won the Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes.

The Brazilian Film Academy announced today that Karim Ainouz's The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao will be the country's bid for the Oscars in the international feature film category.

The film, which topped the Un Certain Regard competition at Cannes, chronicles the story of two women struggling with repression and prejudice in 1950s-era Brazil, and was described as a "sensual melodrama about spirited women in a machista culture" in THR's review.

"It's unbelievable, I'm jumping with joy. But we need to be patient, because this is just the start of the road," said Ainouz to O Globo.

Based on the novel by Martha Batalha and inspired by Ainouz's own childhood memories about his single mother's hardships in midcentury Rio, the film is starred by Carol Duarte and renowned local actress Fernanda Montenegro, a former Oscar nominee for best actress in Walter Salles' Central Station (1998), the last Brazilian film to be nominated in the category previously known as best foreign-language film.

"This proves Brazilian film culture, at a time like this, credits us as artists and citizens," said Monetenegro to O Globo, a reference to the ongoing clash between the local film community and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has threatened to dismantle the country's film institute Ancine and impose a moral "filter" to projects applying for state funding.

Ainouz's film was selected from a short list of 11 features by a special commission formed by film professionals, including director Anna Muylaert (Don't Call Me Son), who stated the choice hadn't been an unanimous decision, and Kleber Mendonça Filho's Cannes-entry Bacurau has been a close runner-up. According to her, the decision was based on the members' personal taste and the film's chances with the Academy, mentioning the names of Montenegro and the Ainouz's producer Rodrigo Teixiera (Call Me by Your Name) as factors.

"Divided or not, the commission wishes The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao the best, and hope it makes a great campaign and gets the much-desired nomination," she said.

This is Brazil’s 47th submission for a category it has yet to win, although the country's history at the Oscars includes a handful of nominations in major categories, like Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund's City of God, which earned five nominations, including best director, in 2004.