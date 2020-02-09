Oscars: Chrissy Metz Performs "I'm Standing With You" From 'Breakthrough'

The song is the 11th nomination for its composer, Diane Warren.

Chrissy Metz delivered a soulful performance of the song "I'm Standing With You," from the film Breakthrough, during the 2020 Oscars.

Off of the soundtrack to the Roxann Dawson-directed Christian drama film based on an account of true events, "I'm Standing With You" is nominated for best original song, with music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

This is Warren's 11th Oscar nomination, but the songwriter has yet to take home a golden statue, making her the most-nominated woman to have never won an Academy Award.

The song was performed at the Dolby Theatre by This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, who also stars in the film the song was written for. Metz plays Joyce Smith, the mother of a young teenager who falls through the ice on a Missouri lake and is proclaimed dead. The movie is based on a book written by Smith, in which she gives credit to God for bringing her son back to life through prayer.

Metz, clad in a black gown, performed the song backed by a collection of singers on an elevated staircase behind her. She finished the performance by saying "I love you mom."

In the audience, Warren could be seen wiping a tear from her eye.

The 92nd Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland center in Los Angeles.