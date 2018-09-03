Oscars: Croatia Selects 'The Eighth Commissioner' for Foreign-Language Category

Ivan Salaj's film is centered on a disgraced politician sent to a remote Croatian island to coordinate an election.

Croatia has selected Ivan Salaj's Osmi povjerenik (The Eighth Commissioner) for its best foreign-language film selection for the Oscars.

Based on Renato Baretić's 2003 best-selling novel, the film is centered on an arrogant politician who is framed in a scandal involving sex and drugs.

To get the disgraced politician out of the spotlight, the government dispatches him to Croatia's most remote island, where no internet access or mobile phone signal is available. He is assigned to organize the first valid election in that remote place, a task at which seven predecessors have already failed.

The Eighth Commissioner was released in Croatia on Jan. 5. The film had its international premiere at the Munich film festival in July.

The Eighth Commissioner is the first feature for Salaj, who previously made shorts and a TV movie.

Croatia has regularly entered films in the best foreign language Oscar race since it became an independent state in 1992, but a Croatian film has never been nominated.