Oscars: Croatia Selects 'Mali' for International Feature Category

Antonio Nuić's film is centered on a drug dealer who is desperate to keep custody of his son after being released from prison.

Croatia has selected Antonio Nuić's Mali for the international feature category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The film is centered on Frenki, a drug dealer who has just been released from prison after serving a four-year sentence. His son, Mali, is a teenager finishing primary school, while his mother, Martina, is dying of cancer in hospital. Frenki faces a court battle with Mali's maternal grandparents over custody of his son.

Mali premiered at Pula Film Festival in Croatia in July 2018 and collected the Big Golden Arena Award for the best film in the national competition and the Croatian Society of Film Critics' award. It was later screened at Sarajevo film festival and had a theatrical release in Croatia on Feb. 14, 2019.

Mali is Nuić's fifth feature. His Kenjac (Donkey) was Croatia's Oscar submission back in 2009.

Croatia has regularly entered films in the best international feature Oscar race since it became an independent state in 1992, but a Croatian film has never yet been nominated.