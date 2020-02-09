Oscars: Cynthia Erivo's Performance Receives Standing Ovation

The double nominee belted the powerful lyrics with her best original song performance.

Double Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo took the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night to perform her song, "Stand Up," from Harriet.

Clad in gold floor-length gown with a thigh-high gap, Erivo belted the powerful lyrics she wrote alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell for the best original song nominee against the a sunset backdrop.

The 2020 Oscar double nominee was joined by a group of singers in gold and silver outfits. Toward the end of the performance, the group crowded behind Erivo as she harmonized. Singers and dancers came onto the stage from the audience. The performance ended with a black and white picture of Harriet Tubman projected onto the stage as the stage lights go out, only lit by standing lanterns. Erivo received a standing ovation from the award attendees.

Erivo is among the 2020 Oscars' double nominees, up for best actress and best original song for her work in Harriet, marking the only nods for Kasi Lemmons' Harriet Tubman biopic and making Erivo the third person in history to be nominated in both of those categories.

Erivo is also the only person of color up for any of the night's acting awards. "To be in a room and not being able to see other actors [of color] who are nominated, to not be able to share that with another black actress is saddening," Erivo told The Hollywood Reporter. "I would love to share this moment with someone else."

If she were to win one of the two awards she's up for, Erivo would become the youngest EGOT winner in history and the 16th person to join the elite club.

In addition to "Stand Up," Toy Story 4's "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Breakthrough's "I'm Standing With You," and "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 are all up for best original song at the 92nd Academy Awards.