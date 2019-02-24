Oscars Studio Scorecard: Disney, Fox, Universal and Netflix Claim Big Wins

No studio dominated at the 91st Oscars, but the production company Participant Media, which backed both 'Roma' and 'Green Book,' surpassed them all.

In the battle between studios to claim boasting rights at the 91st Oscars, the final results looked like the stand-off at the end of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.

Disney, Fox, Universal and Netflix could all claim four Oscar wins each.

But if any company deserved to take a bow, it was the progressively-minded production company Participant Media, which had a stake in six of the wins, since it backed both best picture winner Green Book and best foreign-language film winner Roma, which earned three Oscars each.

Disney’s four wins came from Black Panther’s three crafts awards for score, costume design and production design, plus the animated short victory for Pixar’s Bao.

Fox’s four could all be attributed to Bohemian Rhapsody, which was cited for Rami Malek’s best actor performance, film editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

Universal was buoyed by Green Book’s three wins for picture, supporting actor Mahershala Ali and original screenplay, plus First Man’s visual effects trophy

Netflix collected three wins for Roma— director, cinematography and foreign language — and one for the documentary short Period. End of Sentence.

In the second tier, Annapura had two awards — one for supporting actress Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talkand the other for Vice’s make-up.

Fox Searchlight had two because of Olivia Colman’s best actress win for The Favourite and the best live-action short Skin, which the speciality distributor acquired earlier this month.

Sony broke the Disney/Pixar hold on the feature animation category with its win for Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is also handling international on If Beale Street Could Talk.

Focus Features ended the night with one win, for BlacKkKlansman’s adapted screenplay.

And Warner Bros. also had one win for A Star Is Born’s original song.

If the Disney's acquisition of Fox had been completed by Oscar showtime, though, it would have been quite a different story. Combine the wins of Disney, Fox and Fox Searchlight, and the total comes to ten, which would have overshadowed the rest of the contenders.