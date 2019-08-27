Oscars: Dominican Republic Selects 'The Projectionist' for International Feature Category

Jose Maria Cabral's seventh film premiered at the Miami Film Festival.

The Dominican Republic's film commission, DGCINE, has selected Jose Maria Cabral's The Projectionist to represent the country in the Oscars' international feature film category.

The film, which premiered at the Miami Film Festival, is "an homage to the power of pre-digital cinema as seen through the lens of an old-style traveling cinema owner," according to Jonathan Holland's review.

"I'm happy to learn about his news and honored to be able to represent the country once again in the bid for an Oscar nomination," said Cabral, whose previous films Jaque mate (2012) and Woodpeckers (2018) were also selected as the country's Oscar hopefuls. "We will be competing with the finest films in the world, and just being on that list is a win," he added.

The Dominican Republic first submitted a film to the Oscars in 1983, and it has done so regularly since 2011. The country has yet to obtain a nomination.