Oscars: Ecuador Selects 'A Son of Man' for Foreign-Language Category

The Academy of Audiovisual and Cinematographic Arts of Ecuador has selected A Son of Man by Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador and Argentine helmer Pablo Aguero (Eva Doesn't Sleep) as its Oscar bid for the foreign-language film category.

A true story shot on location using drone cameras and non-professional actors, the film follows the coming of age of Pipe, an American teenager from the rich suburbs of Minneapolis who reluctantly joins his enigmatic father in Ecuador, the elder’s home country, on a treasure hunt for Inca gold. The young man soon understands that he and his dad cannot escape the family demons, which gradually emerge during their perilous journey through the jungle.

This is Ecuador's seventh Oscar bid since it first submitted a film for the foreign-language category back in 2000. The country has yet to receive a nomination.