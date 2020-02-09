Oscars: Elton John Performs Best Original Song Winner "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" From 'Rocketman'

The singer, already an Oscar winner for the original 'Lion King,' played the tune he composed with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin from the biopic of his own life.

Behind the keys of a bright red piano, clad in a bright purple tuxedo with sequined lapels - with a rocket symbol pinned to the left lapel - legendary pop singer Elton John performed his nominated song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" on the Oscar stage.

Just minutes later, he would take to the stage again to collect the Oscar when it won for best original song.

John took to the stage after director Bong Joon Ho's acceptance of his award for best international film. On the stage, two large clear red stars emulated John's signature sunglasses often worn in performances of the past while pop-art style images projected on the screen above.

In Rocketman, Taron Egerton plays the rock 'n' roll icon from his younger years growing up in England through his rise to worldwide stardom and later struggles with alcohol and drug abuse.

The film features a terrific number of pop hits from John's many albums, but "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" is an original written just for the movie. It was arranged by John with Bernie Taupin, a lyricist and lifelong friend with whom he has been working since 1967.

The song already won best original song at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland center in Los Angeles.