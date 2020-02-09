Oscars: Eminem Gives Surprise Performance of "Lose Yourself" From '8 Mile'

The song, censored by multiple bleeps throughout Sunday's performance, won the rapper an Oscar in 2003.

Eminem gave a surprise performance of his hit "Lose Yourself" from the film 8 Mile at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Ahead of the performance, Lin-Manuel Miranda highlighted the importance of songs featured in film. Mentioning hits like "Moon River" and "Danger Zone," Miranda said, "You couldn't take the song out of the movie, and you couldn't take the movie out of the song."

A montage of memorable cinematic music moments followed, from The Breakfast Club's "Don't You Forget About Me" to "Fight the Power" featured in Do the Right Thing. The presentation concluded with the beginning notes of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and a quote from Deliverance: "Sometimes you have to lose yourself before you can find anything."

During Eminem’s performance, a number of stars sang along and bobbed their heads to the rapper’s Oscar-winning "Lose Yourself." Among those seen listening but also confused by the performance were Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran, Idina Menzel, Billie Eilish and Martin Scorsese.

Following the performance, Eminem tweeted, "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

The tweet was accompanied by a throwback video to when the number was named best original song in 2003. At the time, the rapper wasn't in attendance, having said in previous interviews he did not feel like he had a chance of winning.

Eminem's performance comes weeks after he dropped a surprise album, Music to Be Murdered By.

The 2020 Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.