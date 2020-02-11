Oscars Explain Luke Perry In Memoriam Omission

Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig and Orson Bean were also left out of the segment.

The Film Academy has explained why Luke Perry was left out of the In Memoriam segment that aired during the 2020 Oscars on Sunday.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time," the Academy said in a statement. "All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery."

Perry, arguably best known for his role in the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, appeared in the best picture nominated film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which served as his final film role. The actor died last March at the age of 52. Meanwhile, Boyce, who was also left out of the In Memoriam segment that aired on ABC, died at the age of 20 in July.

Other notable people missing from the segment include horror legend Sid Haig and Orson Bean. Haig was famed for portraying Captain Spaulding in the Rob Zombie films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell. He died in September at 80. Film, television and stage actor/writer/comedian Bean died in a car accident Friday at the age of 91.

Stars who did make it into the In Memoriam segment include Oscar-winner Kobe Bryant and multiple nominee Kirk Douglas. Billie Eilish performed The Beatles' "Yesterday" as the Academy honored those who died over the past year.