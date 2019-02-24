Oscars: How to Stream the 2019 Show

The 91st annual Academy Awards kick off Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Live streaming will make it easier than ever to watch the 2019 Oscars without a cable subscription.

The 91st annual Academy Awards kick off Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The broadcaster will live stream the show for cable subscribers via abc.com and its set-top box app.

Those who don't have cable can sign up for any number of live streaming TV bundles to watch the show, including Hulu, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now.

Viewers more concerned with the red carpet looks than the awards themselves will be able to watch the free live stream Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Twitter starting at 3:30 p.m. PT. The stream will be hosted by Laura Marano, Louis Virtel and Chris Connelly.

The host-less Oscars will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre.