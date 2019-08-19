Oscars: Iran Selects 'Finding Farideh' for International Feature Film Category

Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataee's feature-length documentary tells the story of an adopted child who has grown up in Europe, but at 40 decides to find her biological parents in Iran.

Iran has selected Azadeh Mousavi and Kourosh Ataee's feature-length documentary Finding Farideh as its entry for the international feature film category in the 92nd Academy Awards.

The film, which was featured in this year's Berlinale Talents sidebar, tells the story of a 40-year-old woman who was adopted as a toddler by a Dutch couple and who yearns to know her biological parents.

Despite her adoptive parents resistance, she sets of on a journey to Iran, a country she last saw as a baby, in search of her birth parents.

The film, which has won acclaim at several Iranian cinema events, was picked by a committee of Iranian film industry professionals from a field of 10 possible Oscar entries.

In 2016, at the 89th Academy Awards, Iranian director Ashgar Farhadi's film, The Salesman, won an Oscar in the best foreign-language film category. It was the second time an Iranian film had won an Oscar, and a second for Farhadi, who won with divorce drama A Separation in 2013.

The 92nd Academy Awards are due to be held on Feb. 9, 2020.