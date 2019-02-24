Oscars: Jennifer Hudson Belts 'RBG's' "I'll Fight" During Best Original Song Performance

Presenter Emilia Clarke described the song, which serves as the 10th nomination for its composer Diane Warren, as a "rallying cry, anthem and personal promise."

Jennifer Hudson delivered an emotional and shortened rendition of “I’ll Fight,” from the RBG soundtrack during the 2019 Oscars.

Off the soundtrack of the Betsy West and Julie Cohen-directed feature documentary that chronicles the life and work of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, "I'll Fight" is up for best original song, with music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Emilia Clarke served as the performance’s presenter, beginning her speech by describing the song as a “rallying cry, anthem and personal promise” that embodies the “seemingly endless strength and commitment of its subject.”

The Game of Thrones star then joked that "Khaleesi has nothing” on the judge. She then addressed Ginsburg directly, stating to audience laughs, “Justice Ginsburg, if you’d ever like to borrow the dragons, ring me."

Before handing the stage over to Academy Award winner Hudson, Clarke described the singer as a vocal powerhouse who would present the film’s “message with the passion it deserves.”

During her 90-second performance, Hudson wore a black suit fitted with a silver and black cap as she delivered "I'll Fight" to images of protesters, picket signs and Ginsburg projecting behind her onto a line of white columns.

The best original song Oscar ultimately went to "Shallow," from A Star Is Born.

Watch Hudson's performance below.