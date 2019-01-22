How 'A Star Is Born' Fared With Oscar Nominations

While the film scored big with eight total nominations, helmer Bradley Cooper was noticeably snubbed in the best directing category.

After a considerably successful awards season, A Star Is Born will continue to shine at the 91st annual Academy Awards. This year's Oscar nominations were unveiled Tuesday morning and the film, along with its stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — the latter also served as director — were among the lead nominees, receiving eight total nominations.

Gaga, who plays pop ingenue Ally in the movie, is nominated for best actress and stands alongside fellow nominees Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

Gaga is also nominated in the best original song category for her radio hit "Shallow," Ally's duet with Cooper's Jackson Maine character. Other nominated songs include "All the Stars" (Black Panther), "I'll Fight" (RBG), "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) and "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns).

Gaga is the second person to receive acting and song nominations for the same film. Mary J. Blige was the first, with her nominations for Mudbound last year.

Cooper scored a nom for best actor alongside Christian Bale (Vice), William Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book). While Cooper nabbed best directing nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, he wasn't recognized by the Academy. It should be noted, however, that Cooper is the 15th person to direct himself to an acting nomination and the ninth to do so on his directorial debut for a feature film.

A Star Is Born is nominated in the best picture category, along with BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma and Vice. Additionally, A Star Is Born is also nominated for best sound mixing, best cinematography and best adapted screenplay.

Sam Elliott, a first-time nominee, also received a nod for best actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Bobby — the brother of Cooper's character — in the film. Other nominees include Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice).

A Star Is Born is the fourth iteration of the film to receive Oscar noms, for a total of 26 nominations for all A Star Is Born films. The acting nominations for Cooper and Gaga are the third for both of the lead characters (after Fredric March and Janet Gaynor in 1937, and James Mason and Judy Garland in 1954).

The 2019 Academy Awards are being handed out once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Feb. 24.