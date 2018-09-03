Oscars: Latvia Selects 'To Be Continued' for Foreign-Language Category

Ivars Seleckis' documentary focuses on the lives of several Latvian schoolchildren.

Latvia has selected veteran filmmaker Ivars Seleckis' documentary To Be Continued for best foreign-language film for the Oscars.

Shot over the course of two years, To Be Continued follows seven children from various social backgrounds who live in different parts of Latvia in a bid to explore the skills, values and hopes instilled into them by the legacy of the past and the reality of today.

To Be Continued was funded under the Latvian Films for Latvia's Centenary program. The documentary premiered in Latvia on March 23 and had its international premiere at the festival Visions du Réel in Switzerland.

Seleckis, at 83 years old, is Latvia's oldest active filmmaker. He has been making films since the early 1970s and has a number of festival awards to his name, including the EFA best documentary award for his previous film, Capitalism at Crossroad Street.

To Be Continued is Latvia's 10th foreign-language Oscar submission since the country became independent in 1991. No Latvian film has yet made the shortlist for the Academy Awards.