Oscars: Laura Dern Dedicates Best Supporting Actress Win to Her Parents

The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her Oscar-nominated parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Laura Dern won best supporting actress at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday for her performance in Marriage Story, thanking the Academy for "the best birthday present ever."

In claiming the top prize, the first-time Oscar winner beat out fellow nominated actresses Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

The category was presented by Mahershala Ali, last year's best supporting actor winner for Green Book.

As Dern took the stage to accept the award, she expressed gratitude "just to be in this room with remarkable artists" including her fellow nominees, whom she called "sisters."

The actress continued by thanking Netflix for its support, and writer-director Noah Baumbach for "his vision, his magic."

"Thank you, Noah, for your words and for your friendship in art and life with Greta [Gerwig, who wrote and directed Little Women, in which Dern also starred]," she added, paying tribute to the director couple.

"Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honor of family and home and, hopefully, for all of us, in the name of our planet," she added.

The actress also gave thanks to her step children and her Oscar-nominated parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. "You got game, I love you!" she exclaimed.

Backstage speaking with reporters, Dern continued to thank her parents. "I went backstage and people were telling me my mother was very moved, and that just makes me so happy. They literally got me here, and artistically got me here as well, so it means the world."

Touching on the film's plot, Dern said she hopes itd message can speak to a large issue the world faces — climate change.

"I think if a couple, through heartbreak and divisiveness, can come together to raise a child, then this country better get its act together," she said backstage. "We have a planet to save. I pray we can all come together to focus on something that is not at all politics; it’s about our home."

Speaking on the lack of nominated female directors, Dern said: "I think our lens should focus perhaps less on the amount of accolades but more on the opportunities and the lack of second chances given to female filmmakers.

"When we say use our voice, we’re talking about us — each other — in whatever industry we’re in. I think that’s the biggest shift we’ve seen in the past couple years: voices matter."

The 2020 Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.