Oscars: Lithuania Selects 'Bridges of Time' for International Feature Category

The documentary focuses on the 'Baltic New Wave' of filmmakers.

Lithuania has selected Laiko tiltai (Bridges of Time) by Kristine Briede and Audrius Stonys as its entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

The documentary explores the less-remembered generation of the 1960s' poetic filmmakers from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, known collectively as the "Baltic New Wave."

Challenging the Communist propaganda newsreels, they turned documentary filmmaking into a poetic form and came up with a groundbreaking visual language heavily focused on metaphor and associative thinking.

Co-produced by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Bridges of Time premiered at the Karlovy Vary international film festival in 2018. It went on to be screened at a number of other international film festivals, including Shanghai International Film Festival where it won the best documentary Golden Goblet and Batumi International ArtHouse Film Festival where it won the Best Documentary award.

Bridges of Time is Lithuania's 12th entry in the best international feature Oscar race since the country became independent in 1991. So far, a Lithuanian film hasn't earned an Academy Award nomination or a statuette.