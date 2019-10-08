Oscars: Malaysia Picks 'M for Malaysia' for International Feature Film Category

Directed and produced by Ineza Roussille and Dian Lee, the film becomes the first-ever documentary submitted by Malaysia.

Malaysia has for the first time picked a documentary as its Oscars hopeful with the announcement that M for Malaysia has been put forward by the country as its entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 awards.

Directed and produced by Ineza Roussille and Dian Lee, the film sheds light on the various events and players involved in the Malaysian general election of 2018, which ended with former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad returning to power.

The documentary was produced by Project M Media and is currently screening as part of the 24th Busan International Film Festival

“We didn’t think we would come this far, considering we had no plans in making this film in the beginning. We are excited to share this story with the world,” Roussille told the Malay Mail.

Malaysia first submitted a film for the Oscars in 2004, but has not done so in the last two years. No film from the country has ever won an Academy Award.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 9.