Oscars: Maya Rudolph Jokes Mexico "Is Not Paying for the Wall" in Show Opening

Though the Oscars was host-free this year, presenters Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey didn't shy away from a hot-button topic in an extended comedy bit at the top of Sunday's ceremony.

After the trio of comedy alums took the stage following a performance by Queen, Rudolph joked, "Just a quick update, in case you're confused, there is no host tonight, no popular Oscar category and Mexico is not paying for the wall."

Rudolph was referring to the border wall with Mexico that President Trump promised during the 2016 presidential campaign but has not been able to secure funding for from Congress. He has since declared a national emergency that is being challenged in court.

Rudolph was also celebrated on social media at the 2018 Oscars when she presented with Tiffany Haddish, leading to calls for the pair to host this year's Oscars.

The 91st annual Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and were broadcast live on ABC.