Oscars: Netflix Leads All Hollywood Studios With 24 Nominations

The Disney empire picked up 23 nods, while Sony makes a huge comeback with 20.

The rise of streaming made history again Monday as Netflix picked up a leading 24 Oscar nominations, marking the first time that the company has earned more than any major Hollywood studio or specialty distributor.

Netflix landed two spots in the coveted best picture category for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. The Irishman received a total of 10 nominations, tying with Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Amblin/Universal's 1917. However, Warner Bros.' Joker trumped all three films with 11 nods.

Last year, Netflix received 15 Oscar nominations, including its first-ever for best picture (Roma). More recently, it earned an industry-best 17 Golden Globe nominations on the film side. However, at the Jan. 5 Globe ceremony, its only win was for Laura Dern for best supporting actress (Marriage Story).

Netflix has come under criticism from theater owners and many in the film industry for not adhering to a traditional theatrical run for its original movies. Nor are grosses for Netflix titles playing in select cinemas.

The Disney empire — which now includes 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight — was only one Oscar nod short of Netflix's total, with 23, including six for Searchlight's Jojo Rabbit. Fox's Ford v Ferrari scored four, including for best picture, where Jojo also landed a spot.

Sony made a roaring comeback with a total of 20 noms, including two for Sony Pictures Classics. That compares with five last year, and only one for the studio proper. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, with six nominations, powered the studio's showing this year.

Netflix, Sony and Disney each claim two spots in the best picture category.

Universal's film empire collected 13 nominations, with 1917 leading the way. The total count includes two for Focus Features.

Warners followed with 12 noms. All but one were for Todd Phillips' Joker, which is only the second superhero film in history to be nominated for best picture. The 12th was for best supporting actress for Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell).

Paramount scored one nomination for best original song (Rocketman). Amazon Studios likewise had a low-key year with only one nomination for Les Miserables), which is competing for best international feature.

Indie studio Lionsgate picked up four nominations, including three for Bombshell and one for Knives Out. The count grows to six when including Roadside Attractions' two nods for Judy.

Among specialty distributors, Neon was the biggest winner with eight nominations, including four Bong Joon-ho's South Korean film Parasite, which is the 11th foreign-language film to be nominated for best picture, Parasite is also nominated in the best foreign-language film and directing categories.