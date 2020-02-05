Oscars "Night Before" Party Sets Star Hosts, Hollywood Reporter Returns as Sponsor

The exclusive, invitation-only bash on the Fox lot — one of Hollywood's glitziest gatherings of awards season — benefits the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

The "Night Before," one of the most exclusive events of Hollywood’s awards season, is returning for its 18th year.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lopez are among the A-listers who have signed on as host committee members for this year's event, which benefits the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

The 2020 host committee for the party features a slew of current and past Oscar nominees and winners. Also on the committee are Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo, Antonio Banderas, Tanya Haden Black & Jack Black, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern, Josh Gad, Stella & Anthony Hopkins, Regina King, Rami Malek, Joe Pesci, Jonathan Pryce, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks and Renée Zellweger.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter is returning as one of the presenting sponsors of the event alongside Delta Air Lines, Facebook Watch, Ford Motor Company, L’Oréal USA, Target, Yahoo! and YouTube. This marks THR's seventh year as the sole media sponsor of the party.

Funds raised during the "Night Before" party will be used to support industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF's charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and the retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is "home" to television and film veterans alike. Last year's event raised $5 million. Jeffrey Katzenberg serves as chairman of the MPTF Foundation.

The invitation-only event, which takes place every year on the Saturday night before the Oscars, will be held at Fox Studios. Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo will provide specialty foods for the guests.

Check out photos from last year's event below.