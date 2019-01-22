Oscars Noms Snubs: Bradley Cooper for Director; Mister Rogers Doc Left Out

Other high-profile omissions from this morning's nominations include no best director nominations for 'Green Book's' Peter Farrelly and 'Black Panther's' Ryan Coogler as well as total shut outs for acclaimed films 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Eighth Grade' and 'The Rider.'

Bradley Cooper may have directed A Star is Born to eight Oscar nominations, including one for himself as best actor, but he wasn't recognized by the Academy for his directing, with Cooper failing to earn a best director nomination, just one of a handful of surprising omissions from Oscar nominations morning.

Cooper wasn't the only high-profile best director hopeful (and expected nominee) left out of that category, with Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and Green Book's Peter Farrelly also failing to earn best director nods along with Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Paul Schrader (First Reformed). And the Academy again failed to nominate any women for best director, an award that only five female directors have only been nominated for, with Kathryn Bigelow remaining the only winner, for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

In the best documentary category, the Academy failed to nominate the critically acclaimed box-office hit, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, about Fred Rogers, as well as hopeful Three Identical Strangers.

First Reformed only scored one nomination, for best original screenplay, with star Ethan Hawke failing to earn the best actor nod pundits thought he would receive for his performance.

Other high-profile acting hopefuls who failed to score anticipated Oscar nominations this year include John David Washington, not nominated for best actor for his work in BlacKkKlansman; Claire Foy (First Man), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) left out of the best supporting actress nominees, with Blunt additionally failing to earn a best actress nod for her starring turn in Mary Poppins Returns; the cast of Black Panther, which failed to receive any acting nominations; and Timothee Chalamet, not nominated for best supporting actor for his work in Beautiful Boy, which failed to earn any nominations from the Academy.

Also failing to earn any Oscar nominations were high-profile hopefuls Crazy Rich Asians, Ben is Back, Boy Erased, Eighth Grade, The Rider, Sorry to Bother You and Widows with John Krasinski's A Quiet Place only earning one nod, for sound editing.

In terms of other specific category omissions, A Quiet Place and First Man were left out of best score, Bohemian Rhapsody was left out of best make-up and hairstyling, South Korea's Burning was left out of best foreign-language film and Dumplin's Dolly Parton song, "Girl in the Movies," was left out of best original song.