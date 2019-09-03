Oscars: Norway Picks 'Out Stealing Horses' for International Film Category

Stellan Skarsgard stars in the literary adaptation from director Hans Petter Moland.

Norway has picked Out Stealing Horses, a literary adaptation from director Hans Petter Moland starring Stellan Skarsgard, to be its candidate for next year's Oscar race in the international feature film category.

Adapted from Per Pettersen's classic Norwegian novel, the movie focuses on a widower who has withdrawn into a solitary life in the Norwegian woods (Skarsgard) who reflects on a summer some 40 years ago that changed his life forever. Jon Ranes plays Skarsgard's character as a 15-year-old boy, with Tobias Santelmann playing his father.

The drama premiered in Berlin this year, where it won the Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution for the powerful images created by cinematographer Rasmus Videbaek. Out Stealing Horses swept Norway's local equivalent of the Oscars, the Amanda Awards, winning five, including for best film and best director for Moland.

TrustNordisk is handling international sales for the film, which does not yet have a domestic distributor in place.

Norway has been nominated five times for the Academy Award in what used to be known as the best foreign-language film category, most recently in 2012 for Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg's Kon-Tiki. The country has yet to win an Oscar.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Jan. 13, 2020, and the Oscar ceremony will be held on Feb. 9.



