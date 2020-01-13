Oscars: 'Parasite' Becomes Sixth Movie to Be Nominated for Both Best Picture, International Feature

A foreign-language title has never won the Oscar for best picture in the show's history.

With its best picture nomination for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, Parasite has become only the 11th foreign-language film to be nominated in the top category and only the sixth film to be nominated for both best picture and international feature film.

That list of double nominees includes last year's Netflix entrant Roma, as well as France's Z (1969), Italy's Life Is Beautiful (1998) Taiwan's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), and France/Germany/Austria's Amour (2012).

All of the films nominated for both best picture and best international feature film (formerly called best foreign-language film), took home the international award. A foreign-language title has never won the Oscar for best picture in the show's history.

Parasite is the first South Korean nominee for best international feature film.

Bong Joon-ho was also nominated for best director, joining a short list of directors of foreign-language films to receive the nod, including two from last year's best director race — Roma's Alfonso Cuarón and Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski — as well as Ingmar Bergman and Michael Haneke.

Parasite, which was also nominated for original screenplay, production design and film editing, has earned $23 million at the domestic box office, and a massive $130 million at the global box office. The movie has already racked up awards, including the Golden Globes for best motion picture – foreign language, and was named best picture by the National Society of Film Critics.