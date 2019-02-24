Oscars: 'Period. End of Sentence' Wins Best Documentary Short

'Period. End of Sentence.' is the second Oscar-winning documentary short set in India this century, along with Smile Pinki (2008).

After Period. End of Sentence. won the award for documentary short at the 2019 Oscars, the film's producer joked that her emotions were "not because I'm on my period," despite the film being about menstruation.

"I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar!" Rayka Zehtabchi joked upon accepting the award with fellow producer Melissa Berton.

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and were televised live on the ABC Television Network.

Following Kevin Hart stepping down as host, the ceremony was presented hostless for the first time in 30 years. It included numerous musical performances, including a Queen opening number featuring Adam Lambert.