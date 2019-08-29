Oscars: Philippines Picks 'Dagsin' for International Feature Film Category

The debut feature from Atom Magadia tells the story of a war hero who tries to connect with his dead wife via her diaries.

The Philippines has chosen the heartfelt drama Dagsin by first-time director Atom Magadia as its entry for the best international feature film category at the 2020 Oscars.

The film stars Tommy Abuel as a WWII veteran who tries to connect with his dead wife (Marita Zobel) through reading the diaries she left behind.

Dagsin has already picked up a slew of domestic and international awards for its leads since first screening at the Philippines’ Cinemalaya independent film festival, including the best actor honors for Abuel at Cinemalaya and the European International Film Fest.

The film was written by the director’s wife Anne Magadia, who shared the news of its selection via Facebook.

“Ok, I know the ‘better-mannered and proper’ version of myself should be quiet about news like this. But, I am hearts-crossed, not doing this out of hubris," she wrote. "To tell you the truth, I originally thought it was a hoax. Until we received this letter this morning, I didn't believe it to be real."

While the Philippines has been submitting films for the Oscar's international category since its inception in 1956, the country has yet to win an Oscar.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Feb. 9.