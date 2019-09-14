Oscars: Portugal Selects 'The Domain' for International Feature Category

Tiago Guedes' sweeping and intimate epic marries the fate of a wealthy land-owning family with Portugal's late 20th century history.

Portugal has submitted Tiago Guedes' sweeping historical epic of a wealthy land-owning family, The Domain, for best international feature category in the 92nd Academy Awards.

At nearly three hours long, the film — local language title A Herdade — which premiered in Venice and is also played as a special presentation in Toronto, is an intensive and intimate examination of the second half of the 20th century in Portugal as seen through the lives and fates of a prominent family.

Starring well-known Portuguese stage actor Albano Jeronimo in his first film role as the head of the family, the film opens before the "Carnation Revolution" of 1974 before shifting to the economic challenges of the 1990s.

Although intimately entwined with modern Portuguese history, The Domain does not demand too much local knowledge of its audiences. As The Hollywood Reporter's Venice review noted: "Audiences not quite up on their Portuguese history won't have any major issues following the main thrust of the action, as the focus is always on how the political impacts the personal."

Produced by Leopardo Filmes, Afama Films Production, CB Partners and Ana Pinhao Moura Producoes, the film stars Albano Jeronimo and Sandra Faleiro as the couple at the head of the Fernandes clan.

International sales is being handled by Alfama Films.

Portugal has been submitting films to the Academy Awards for the past 40 years but has yet to gain a nomination.