Randy Newman also extended his own Oscars streak with nominations for his 'Toy Story 4' original songs.

The 2020 Oscar nominations for best original score were a family affair when Randy Newman and cousin Thomas Newman received nods for their work on Marriage Story and 1917, respectively.

On Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for the 2020 Oscars. Marriage Story and 1917 were among the top-nominated films, receiving nominations for a number of categories including best picture and best directing.

The composer cousins were last nominated for different projects back in 2007. Randy Newman received the nod for his work on Cars, while Thomas his on The Good German. In 1996, the cousins were also up for best music in an original musical or comedy score with Randy Newman for Toy Story and Thomas for Unstrung Heroes.

Randy Newman has walked away from the annual awards show with a total of two Oscars, one for his Toy Story 3 music and the other for his Monster's Inc.. Though Thomas is a 14-time Oscar nominee, he still has yet to walk away with the prize.

Additionally, Randy Newman broke his own record for four nominated songs in a single franchise with the nod of his Toy Story 4 number can't "I Let You Throw Yourself Away."

Joining the Newman cousins in the best original score category are Alexandre Desplat, John Williams and Hildur Guðnadóttir.